The American will hope to build further momentum when Leeds United head to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth believes Brenden Aaronson did enough against West Ham to keep his Leeds United starting spot at Brighton - although one starter could be dropped.

Aaronson opened his account for the season with an early opener against West Ham last week, finishing from close range after Noah Okafor’s header was parried out by Alphonse Areola. The American has regularly found himself well-placed to score and this time had the finish to match, kickstarting an excellent individual performance that earned him a 9/10 in the YEP’s player ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against an admittedly terrible West Ham side, Aaronson paired his usual work-rate with genuine attacking threat and almost scored a wonderful second, his effort deflecting onto the crossbar after a mazy second-half run. That goal looks to have injected some confidence into the 25-year-old whose defensive efforts could also prove crucial against a good Brighton side.

“I could see Brenden Aaronson starting again, because he had both [Dan] James and [Willy] Gnonto available at Fulham but went with Aaronson to try and lock down a very dangerous Fulham left-sided attack,” Smyth told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast. “They’re away from home again against another good team with very good wide players, who are dangerous down the sides.

“I can see him going with Aaronson again particularly after his performance. I wonder about Tanaka’s place in the team, given he didn't light it up against West Ham. With it being an away game you wonder if Farke reverts to type a little bit and goes more rudimentary, a bit more basic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke revealed on Thursday he is in an incredibly rare position for a Premier League manager, with no first-team injury concerns and a fully fit squad to pick from. Gnonto is back in the fold after hernia surgery while left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson’s recent knock is nothing serious.

Graham Smyth predicts Brighton v Leeds United result

Noah Okafor is also continuing to build his way towards 90 minutes after an adductor issue kept him out of Burnley earlier this month. With two goals, he is Leeds’ joint-top goalscorer and most certainly their most reliable attacking threat, with the most dangerous moves often coming down his and Gudmundsson’s side.

Okafor started against West Ham before a half-time change, which after 13 minutes of added time saw him get the best part of an hour under his belt. And Smyth hopes to see the £18m summer signing feed off Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Leeds look to take something from the south coast.

“Okafor will hopefully have a bit more in him than the 58 or so first-half minutes vs West Ham,” he added. “I still think Leeds need a bit more from him but in an away game where you're looking to counter, or you’re looking to play off Calvert-Lewin and get somebody in behind with a flick on, maybe he can add something.

“I too am cautiously optimistic, but I’m saying a point. I’m saying 1-1.”