The Leeds United loanee made his Preston debut on Friday evening.

Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood has seen the man who took him to Preston North End, Ryan Lowe, leave the club after just one game of the 2024/25 season.

Preston kicked off their new campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United, with goals either side of half-time from Oliver Arblaster and Gus Hamer securing all three points for the promotion-chasing Blades. Supporters quickly grew frustrated after another 90 minutes without scoring - their sixth in a row including the end of last season - with sections of Deepdale booing Lowe off the pitch after full-time.

Greenwood started the season-opener after joining Preston on loan from Leeds in the summer, having shown plenty of promise during pre-season. But the 22-year-old is now without a permanent head coach with Lowe’s exit ‘by mutual consent’ confirmed on Monday morning.

An official club statement read: “Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent. Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager.

“Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made. Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

“For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team. Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.”

Lowe took charge of Preston in 2021 and guided them to a 13th-placed finish during his debut campaign in the Deepdale dugout. His two full seasons as manager saw the Lilywhites finish 12th and 10th but a relatively small budget offered little chance of a consistent promotion challenge.

Supporters had grown increasingly frustrated with what has been perceived to be a negative style, however, and a woeful run of five straight defeats without scoring at the end of last season piled the pressure on. Preston have now lost their last six league games and drawn a blank in eight of their last nine, between the end of last season and Friday’s defeat against Sheffield United.

A new permanent manager will almost certainly be in the home dugout when Leeds pay a visit on December 14, with Preston chiefs working on a replacement for Lowe and updates expected next week. Daniel Farke’s side lost their last trip to Deepdale, with Liam Millar scoring an 89th-minute winner for the Lilywhites after Illan Meslier was sent off.

Leeds won the reverse fixture at Elland Road in January but needed a 94th-minute Joel Piroe penalty to do so, having been unable to break down a defensively resolute Preston side after Will Keane and then Dan James scored inside the opening six minutes.