Leeds United fans could be among millions impacted by the potential rule change.

Leeds United fans might soon be watching their beloved team on TV even more, with reports suggesting the 3pm Saturday blackout could be scrapped in the coming years.

Football fans across the UK have been unable to watch traditional Saturday 3pm games live on TV since the blackout was introduced in the 1960s. A two-and-a-half-hour slot ensures no live broadcast of any Premier League, EFL or FA Cup matches between 2.45pm and 5.15pm every Saturday.

The primary objective of that blackout has been to protect attendances further down the pyramid, with the belief being that many match-going fans might instead decide to stay at home if there was football on TV. But after more than 60 years, that could all be about to change with the Daily Mail reporting it ‘could be scrapped’ before the end of the decade.

And any decision to scrap the blackout will likely be centred around finances at the top end, with concern among Premier League clubs regarding the latest broadcast deal. The Daily Mail detail how the top-flight’s upcoming domestic agreement, which runs from 2025 to 2029, was worth around £6.7billion - which actually works out at less money per season when compared to previous recent deals.

Fresh talks for an agreement from 2029 onwards will begin long before a deal is reached and there is a ‘growing belief’ that promising more matches live on TV will be the only way to bring in more money. And so it could be that the next cycle includes a decision to scrap the historic 3pm blackout.

There has been plenty of debate regarding the rule in recent years, particularly among fans who see their counterparts in Australia, the USA and across Europe able to watch every Premier League and EFL game, regardless of kick-off time. But the report details how some club bosses have already seen a reduction in midweek attendances, following changes this season which allow Sky Sports to show every midweek EFL game live on their various platforms.

That means more than 1,000 EFL games will be available to watch on Sky Sports this season, with an increasing number of Championship, League One and League Two fixtures moved away from the traditional slot. As one of the more well-followed second-tier clubs, Leeds have often been moved around and of their 18 league games so far this season, only six have kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday.

Seven have been moved to either kick off at 8pm on a Friday or 12.30pm on a Saturday, the two main slots for Championship action on Sky Sports. There have also been four midweek clashes and Saturday’s 1.30pm kick-off at Blackburn - a fixture which was moved at the request of Lancashire Police.

It is unlikely Leeds will see a drop in attendance if the 3pm blackout is scrapped, given Elland Road has sold out for every game this season and demand for tickets is at an all-time high. But matchday revenue is a vital source of income for most EFL clubs and that drop in attendance is being put forward as a key reason to keep the rule in place.