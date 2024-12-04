Leeds-born pundit and former professional footballer Don Goodman believes out-of-favour Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt could be the solution to West Bromwich Albion's creativity problem.

The Sky Sports co-commentator and pundit has tipped the Merseysider to excel on loan at The Hawthorns, if such a move were to materialise in January.

A mid-season exit in a temporary switch appears likely to happen for Gelhardt given Daniel Farke's admission that the 22-year-old is not currently in his first-team plans.

The ex-Wigan Athletic youngster has made just three appearances for Leeds this season, only one of which was a start. Gelhardt has also been left out of each matchday squad since the visit to Bristol City at the end of October, where he was an unused substitute.

West Brom, meanwhile, have remarkably drawn nine of their last ten Championship fixtures, slipping out of the top six as a result. Even with in-form striker Josh Maja, the Baggies have struggled to turn draws into wins due to what has been perceived as a creativity crisis.

Goodman, speaking to West Brom News, said: “I would say there’s nothing to lose by going down that route [Gelhardt], really. Very different type to Maja. Very easy to see them playing in the team together, rather than it being one or the other.

"For him to leave Leeds and be allowed to go to West Brom on loan, I think would be a win-win all around, if I’m honest with you. So yeah, it would make logical sense.”

Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt is reportedly being eyed by a raft of clubs. | Tony Johnson

Gelhardt played 13 times for Leeds last term, although the vast majority were at the beginning of the season or off the bench, capping his minutes at less than 400 for the entire campaign. Goodman feels a spell at The Hawthorns could 'kickstart' Gelhardt's stalling career.

Already, several clubs are understood to have expressed an interest in taking the former England youth international on loan next month. Over the summer, there was interest from a whole host of Championship clubs and prominent sides north of the border, too, suggesting that even with his dearth of minutes and recent injury troubles, demand for Gelhardt's services will not be in short supply.