Georginio Rutter is one of the world’s most coveted wonderkids - with his adroit ball control and eye for goal, it isn’t difficult to see why. He has all the tools to succeed as a top Premier League striker - but how will he fit in at Leeds United?

At just 20 years old, Rutter has plenty of developing to do, but he is already playing to a very high standard. His decision making and vision are well beyond what you would expect from someone his age.

Primarily a centre forward, Rutter could also theoretically be deployed as a winger on either side, given his pace and ability on the ball. However, as Leeds already have plenty of quality wingers (and far fewer quality strikers) it can be expected that he will be generally used as a centre forward.

Currently at Hoffenheim, Rutter has two goals and two assists this season for Die Kraichgauer. Last season, he notched up eight goals and registered four assists.

He spent his youth career playing for Menimur, Vannes and Rennes, before being called up to Rennes’ first team. After just four appearances, he was snapped up by Hoffenheim in 2021. But what will he add to the setup at Leeds?

Videos like the above highlighting Rutter’s abilties are currently in abundance. He’s a very entertaining player, regularly using tricks and skills.

He’s also quite creative and can make chances for his teammates, as well as fashioning them for himself. On the evidence of the video in this piece, he would give Leeds something they do not currently have.

So far, it hasn’t been Patrick Bamford’s season at Leeds. He’s suffered with intermittent injury problems, as well as bouts of poor form. He’s yet to score a goal this season across ten appearances and he also hasn’t played a full 90 minutes, either.

While Rodrigo has made up for Bamford’s lack of goals, the Spaniard isn’t an natural centre forward. He can play there relatively comfortably, but works best when playing just behind the striker.