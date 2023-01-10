Leeds United are in the thick of a potentially pivotal January transfer window - who are they expected to snap up before it shuts its doors?

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds have been linked with a slew of talented footballers over the past few weeks. With the January transfer window well underway, who will the Whites bring in?

Using SkyBet, we’ve been able to take a look at a group of players who have a chance of signing for Leeds in the current window. Who would you like to see make the move to Elland Road in the January market?

For each player, we’ll include the odds of Leeds signing them in January, provided by SkyBet. The majority of the players on this list are high-profile names - meaning Leeds will face competition from giants such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea for their signatures.

Please note that none of the players on this list have made any sort of concrete move to Leeds. All entries on this list are merely speculative, but none are out of the question.

This list doesn’t include the more likely deals such as Georginio Rutter. More info on that here.

1. Philippe Coutinho Phillipe Coutinho is best known for his magical performances at Liverpool - the Brazilian star is 33/1 to sign for Leeds before the end of the window.

2. Danny Ings Veteran striker Danny Ings is 25/1 to sign with Lees before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

3. Ismaila Sarr Highly rated Senegalese winger, Ismaila Sarr, is 14/1 to sign for Leeds before the end of the winter window.

4. Christian Pulisic Christian Pulisic is 18/1 to sign with Leeds in January according to SkyBet - however, due to his recent injury that will keep him out for weeks, his chances of ending up as a Whites player in the current window seem incredibly remote.