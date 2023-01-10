Leeds United player transfer odds on six players during the January window
Leeds United are in the thick of a potentially pivotal January transfer window - who are they expected to snap up before it shuts its doors?
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds have been linked with a slew of talented footballers over the past few weeks. With the January transfer window well underway, who will the Whites bring in?
Using SkyBet, we’ve been able to take a look at a group of players who have a chance of signing for Leeds in the current window. Who would you like to see make the move to Elland Road in the January market?
For each player, we’ll include the odds of Leeds signing them in January, provided by SkyBet. The majority of the players on this list are high-profile names - meaning Leeds will face competition from giants such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea for their signatures.
Please note that none of the players on this list have made any sort of concrete move to Leeds. All entries on this list are merely speculative, but none are out of the question.
This list doesn’t include the more likely deals such as Georginio Rutter. More info on that here.