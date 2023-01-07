The January transfer window is well underway - Premier League clubs are already looking to make deals that could make or break their season. Who will Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United be looking to snap up in the winter window?

Leeds are reportedly linked with a striker who currently plays in the Championship. Despite this, they may have to pay a hefty fee of £18 million to complete the deal - and they aren’t the only club who are thought to be interested in acquiring his services.

Elsewhere, Leeds are believed to be ‘in the lead’ in the race to snap up a versatile defender who currently plays for Torino. Additionally, his price is being touted as around £7 million, making him very affordable to top tier clubs.

Leeds interested in Viktor Gyokeres

Leeds, along with two other Premier League clubs, are reportedly interested in signing Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres (per TEAMtalk). However, Coventry aren’t prepared to part ways with the centre forward and will demand a £18 million transfer fee for any team that wishes to bring him on board.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton and Brentford are also interested in the Swedish striker. He’s had a strong season so far for the Sky Blues, scoring 12 goals and a single assist in 25 Championship games.

Leeds ‘in the lead’ to sign Ola Aina

Leeds are leading the race to sign Ola Aina, according to Tuttosport. They’re far from the only club in pursuit of Aina’s signature, though - ‘several’ other teams are also thought to be interested in the Nigerian.

Leeds will reportedly have to pay a fee of £7 million to sign the 26-year-old. Tuttosport believes that Leeds think that this is too much - however, Tuttosport also reports that Torino (Aina’s current club) would be willing to sell him for a slightly cheaper price to help faciliate a move.

