Leeds United ace set for swap with England star ahead of huge Whites date

Fourth-tier side Leeds United Women have come through four rounds of the FA Women’s Cup to book a fourth round trip to Women’s Super League side Arsenal on Sunday, January 29. The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times and sit second in the Women’s Super League table under boss Jonas Eidevall. Their side is packed with stars and Whites Women striker Woodruff has already been in touch with one of the biggest of the lot who has quickly agreed to swap shirts after the game.