Leeds United ace set for swap with England star ahead of huge Whites date
Leeds United Women’s ace Amy Woodruff has already arranged a memorable exchange with an England Lionesses star ahead of a huge date for the Whites.
Fourth-tier side Leeds United Women have come through four rounds of the FA Women’s Cup to book a fourth round trip to Women’s Super League side Arsenal on Sunday, January 29. The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times and sit second in the Women’s Super League table under boss Jonas Eidevall. Their side is packed with stars and Whites Women striker Woodruff has already been in touch with one of the biggest of the lot who has quickly agreed to swap shirts after the game.
Posting on Twitter, Woodruff expressed her excitement at the prospect of lining up against England Lionesses captain and Euros winner Leah Williamson, writing: “I’m gonna play against Leah Williamson, I’ve already won no matter the result. Leah Williamson, please can I have your shirt after the game?” Williamson quickly replied, writing: “Can we swap? See you on the 29th x.” Woodruff responded by saying: “Legend, thank you so much” following Williamson’s reply which gained over 1,000 likes.