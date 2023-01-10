Leeds United duo attracting fresh interest as ‘quality’ loan man is praised

Leeds United are back in action on Friday away at Aston Villa as they look to get back to winning ways. The Whites drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in the FA Cup last time out.

They take on the Bluebirds in the replay next Tuesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Defender wanted

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell is believed to be wanted by some other Championship clubs this winter. He is currently on loan at Millwall and has been since the summer. However, The Athletic claim he could be recalled this month amid a surge of ‘interest’ from other second tier clubs. He has scored four goals in 15 league games from defence for the Lions.

Boss delivers verdict on ‘quality’ loan man

Alfie McCalmont has linked up with Carlisle United in League Two on a loan deal until the end of the season to get some more experience under his belt. The 22-year-old has had a similar stints at Oldham Athletic and Morecambe in the past. His new temporary boss Paul Simpson has said: “I’m delighted that we’ve secured Alfie for the rest of the season. He’s a quality footballer who will add good competition to the group. I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months.”

Striker eyed

As per Wigan Today, Wigan Athletic are keen to re-sign Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt on loan. The youngster has been linked with Swansea City over recent days. However, the Latics are hoping to lure him back to the DW Stadium in this window as they look to boost their survival hopes under Kolo Toure.