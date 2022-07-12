Leeds United fans based Down Under are delighted to see their team up close and personal.

The Whites are currently in Australia as they ramp up their pre-season preparations, though they have been met with some rather Leeds-like weather.

It’s raining pretty heavily in Brisbane, but fans have still turned out to welcome Jesse Marsch’s men.

Two fans, in particular, have braved the wet weather to watch Leeds train, and they have given an interview, which you can see at the top of the page.

Joe and his grandmother Anne moved to Australia from Yorkshire six years ago, and they are delighted to see Leeds back Down Under, having had to watch from the other side of the world since their move.

“We’re from Leeds but we live in Brisbane,” said Joe. “It’s amazing, they came over three years ago, and I never believed they would come over again so soon - I’m so stoked.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Jack Harrison. Rasmus Kristensen, he looks like he will be a good one.”

Anne added: “I’m looking forward to seeing them all. It’s been six years since I’ve seen a Leeds game, I’ve been over here six years. I’m just so excited.”

Meanwhile, Leeds have taken to the sand to continue their preparations.

Marsch and his men have taken up a little training on the beach, keen to make the most of Australia, despite the windy and wet weather.

Leeds will kick off their summer fixtures on Thursday when they face Brisbane Roar, and the clash will serve as a marker of where the Whites are in their summer preparations.