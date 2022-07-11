Leeds United ‘enter race’ to land superstar and transfer ‘eyed’

Leeds United are already up and running in pre-season with the first game under their belts.

It has been an exciting summer for the Whites, with signings aplenty in through the doors at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The departure of Kalvin Phillips may have been a tough one to take for Leeds, but the club have managed to keep things exciting with that arrivals of several signings.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra have all given the new season a much brighter outlook, and we still have weeks to go in the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the transfer latest.

Mertens interest

Leeds are said to be monitoring former Napoli star Dries Mertens ahead of an ambitious swoop.

According to Il Mattino via TEAMtalk, the Whites and Newcastle are all keeping an eye on the Belgium international, who is now a free agent.

Mertens officially left Napoli at the end of his contract in July, though talks are said to be ongoing over a new deal.

Leeds and Newcastle are said to be on standby in case Mertens cannot agree a new deal with the Serie A club.

Rodrigo interest

Leeds striker Rodrigo appears to be attracting interest.

The Spaniard still has two years remaining on his contract after arriving on a club-record £27million deal in 2020.

But Galatasaray are said to be considering a move for him this summer if they cannot get their hands on Cagliari’s Joao Pedro.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Rodrigo is the option Galatasaray will fall back on as they struggle to get the Joao Pedro deal over the line,