Jesse Marsch is getting ready for his first full Premier League season in charge at Elland Road as the transfer window rumbles on.

The summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now and clubs across English football’s top flight remain busy as they make moves to strengthen their squads.

AC Milan are attempting to beat Leeds United to the signing of a in-demand striker and have upped their offer to over £30 million while Chelsea are now targeting a former Arsenal attacker as they look set to miss out on Raphinhia.

Meanwhile, Fulham are ‘closing in’ on the signing of a former Newcastle United defender and Middlesbrough have ‘cooled’ their interest in signing an ex-Crystal Palace striker.

An Arsenal midfielder has interest from clubs in Italy despite one refusing to meet a pre-arranged asking price while Napoli have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign a defender.

Elsewhere, Wolves are said to have rejected a £25 million bid from Everton for a midfielder ho has spent the last two seasons out on loan and Brentford are reportedly close to completing a deal for a Hull City and England Under 21 forward.

Finally, Manchester United have ‘held talks’ with German side Stuttgart about signing an Austrian international striker.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Wolves rejected Gibbs-White bid Wolves have rejected a bid for midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Everton, thought to be around £25 million (Daily Mail)

2. United target Kalajdzic Manchester United have held talks with Stuttgart over a deal to sign Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic (Sky Germany)

3. Bees close in on Lewis-Potter Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter is close to completing a move to Brentford (The Athletic)

4. Italian sides interested in Torreira Juventus and Roma have shown interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after Fiorentina refused to pay a pre-agreed fee of £12.5 million for the midfielder (Evening Standard)