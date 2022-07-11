How Leeds United fans can watch their favourite players training up close this summer

Jesse Marsch's side flew to Australia at the weekend as preparations for Leeds' third season in the top flight are ramping up.

After getting off to a winning start against Blackpool on home soil, the Whites will take on A-League side Brisbane Roar on Thursday before taking on Premier League opponents Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

In between their warm-up games, Leeds will be opening the doors for fans to take a closer look at their preparations for the 2022/2023 season after more than three thousand United fans showed up to watch their team train during the Whites' last visit to Australia in 2019.

This month, supporters can catch a first glimpse of all six of the Whites' new signings as Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Darko Gyabi will be put through their paces by new boss Marsch.

The open training sessions will be taking place at the CBUS Super Stadium on Tuesday 12 July and Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 16 July.

Both sessions will start a 4pm and are set to last approximately 90 minutes, though fans are advised that timings are subject to change.

Leeds United warm up. Pic: Michael Regan.

Entry to the open training session costs $2, with all proceeds going toward Hear and Say and Football Foundation Queensland.