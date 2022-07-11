Leeds have spent around 25m euros with add ons to sign 23-year-old Colombian international Sinisterra from Feyenoord as the club's sixth signing of the summer.

The winger arrives at Leeds with an impressive record of goals and assists but Marsch says there is even more to Sinisterra than what he is capable of on the pitch.

The Whites sealed the deal to sign Sinisterra on Thursday morning and the Colombian is part of the Leeds squad touching down in Australia this week for pre-season friendlies against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Hailing what himself, director of football Victor Orta and chairman Andrea Radrizzani were looking for in signing Sinisterra, Marsch beamed: "I think he's a powerful, fast explosive player that's also intelligent, that can play football, but that can also really play intensively.

"Within 48 hours with him we had a lot of little video sessions and little conversations and you could see quickly that he's fit well within the group.

"As much as we were looking to bring in players that have certain football qualities, we wanted to make sure that given the quality of the group and how strong they are together, how committed they are with the strong mentality that they have and what good people they are, for Victor and I and Andrea, I think the first step was evaluating the people that we wanted to bring in and making sure that we continue to have such a strong character in our team.

WHITES TONIC: Hailed by Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, pictured during Thursday's pre-season friendly against Blackpool at York City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I think Luis fits that really well."

The arrival of Sinisterra followed the deals to recruit Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams.