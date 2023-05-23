Pundits Simon Jordan and Jim White have disagreed on whether Leeds United’s relegation rivals Everton should get a points deduction this season. The Whites are currently two points behind Sean Dyche’s side in the Premier League table.

The Toffees are under investigation for their £370million-plus losses over the past three years. As a result, Sky Sports have reported that a number of unnamed top flight clubs have requested that their charges should be ‘fast-tracked’ to ensure they get their punishment this term and not in the future.

Everton getting points taken off them would boost Leeds’ chances of avoiding slipping into the Campionship. Jordan and White have argued over the situation on talkSPORT.

White started: “We’ve got Leeds, Southampton, Leicester and Forest saying, quite rightly, why isn’t this tied up.”

Jordan responded: “No, it doesn’t work that way. If you want these rules changed. Off you go you 20 football clubs and vote for it. If you want rules changed, it’s their gift. Richard Masters and his gang work for them. He exists because of them, his job is to fulfil the outcomes they want. Good luck with it, because they won’t want it because they’ll be on the other side of the argument.”

White responded: “It’s simple if Everton get a points deduction next season would that be fair on the three clubs that go down in the next couple of weeks?”

Jordan: “Yes, because those are the rules.”

White added: “Unplug him.”

Leeds have one more game to get through in this campaign and that is against Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday. The Whites need to win and hope that other results go their way if they are to stay up.