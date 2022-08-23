Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Leeds United players have made it into the Premier League team of the week.

The Whites have managed a brilliant start to the season so far, picking up seven points from their first three games.

Jesse Marsch’s men are desperate to avoid a relegation scrap this season, and they are already going the right way about it.

After a win over Wolves and a draw with Southampton, many were expecting Leeds to suffer their first defeat against Chelsea over the weekend.

And two of those players have now made the team of the week.

Aaronson, who scored the first by dispossessing Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, has made the team, along with Jack Harrison, who scored the third.

The team of the week appearances follow an appearance in last week’s team of the week by Rodrigo, who is the Premier League’s top scorer, as things stand, with four goals.

Speaking about Rodrigo after the Chelsea win, Marsch said: “He has been massive. He has been all-in, getting better every day.

“He is committed to the highest level. He is in the form of his life, and we have a bunch of guys now.

“Harrison, Aaronson are all at a high level. It’s a good sign. The roles and tactics are clear. You can see real potential.”

In return, Rodrigo told Sky Sports: “I think since Jesse arrived it was an important moment for me. A lot of things have changed since he arrived. It’s true that we finished last season in small troubles but at the end we achieved what we want to stay in the Premier League.

“This pre-season we have time to work a bit more on the style that he wants to play. He brought in new players, players who have worked with him in previous clubs as well so I think this has been really helpful for all of us.

Leeds United's Rodrigo is the Premier League's top scorer this season (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We just have time to work on the way he wants us to play and that’s it. Things come naturally, everyone has good confidence, everyone is happy again, everyone is enjoying what we love to do which is play football.