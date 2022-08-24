Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Stateside influence is by now impossible to ignore following their American-inspired victory over Chelsea last weekend.

The Whites saw off Thomas Tuchel’s side by three goals to nil, courtesy of goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison.

Head coach Jesse Marsch’s touchline celebrations were well-received by the Elland Road fanbase, each one more vehement than the last as Leeds recorded an historic triumph over their rivals.

A TV camera crew shelter from the rain prior to a Premier League fixture at Brighton's American Express Community Stadium (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

USMNT internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have taken to life at Leeds with aplomb, starting each of the Whites’ three Premier League fixtures so far.

Both have endeared themselves to the Elland Road support with decisive, early season performances, while Jack Harrison – once of Major League Soccer himself – has begun the campaign in blistering form.

Harrison’s three assists in three matches, on top of nine Premier League goals in 2022, has some calling for England boss Gareth Southgate to select him in the next Three Lions squad.

US coach Marsch is beginning to fashion a style of football that is both attractive and effective in West Yorkshire, after a turbulent first 12 games in charge towards the end of last season.

Leeds United's 3pm kick-off with Brighton this weekend has been selected by US broadcaster NBC over Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City's fixtures (Pic: NBC)

As a result, interest in Leeds United across the United States has soared in recent months with head coach, star player and MLS alumni all significant draws to the Stateside audience.

This weekend’s clash between United and Brighton will be shown live by American broadcaster NBC on its flagship USA TV sports channel.

Leeds' fixture kicks off at 3pm BST – the same time as Todd Boehly and Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea face Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and Liverpool both kick-off their separate Premier League fixtures at 3pm this Saturday, too.

The Reds host AFC Bournemouth, while Man City entertain Crystal Palace – coached by former New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira.

However, those matches will instead be available via NBC’s Peacock streaming service.