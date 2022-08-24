Leeds United's soaring popularity revealed as TV chiefs snub Liverpool and Man City for Marsch
Leeds United’s next Premier League fixture away to Brighton and Hove Albion will be shown live by US broadcaster NBC
Leeds United’s Stateside influence is by now impossible to ignore following their American-inspired victory over Chelsea last weekend.
The Whites saw off Thomas Tuchel’s side by three goals to nil, courtesy of goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison.
Head coach Jesse Marsch’s touchline celebrations were well-received by the Elland Road fanbase, each one more vehement than the last as Leeds recorded an historic triumph over their rivals.
Most Popular
-
1
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
-
2
Leeds United's soaring popularity revealed as TV chiefs snub Liverpool and Man City for Marsch
-
3
Leeds United in ‘talks’ with rivals and attacker linked with transfer
-
4
Leeds United ‘agree personal terms’ with attacker, Whites ‘reject’ improved bid from PL rival
-
5
Ex-Leeds United man's threefold wish for transfer window finale after Elland Road shock
USMNT internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have taken to life at Leeds with aplomb, starting each of the Whites’ three Premier League fixtures so far.
Both have endeared themselves to the Elland Road support with decisive, early season performances, while Jack Harrison – once of Major League Soccer himself – has begun the campaign in blistering form.
Harrison’s three assists in three matches, on top of nine Premier League goals in 2022, has some calling for England boss Gareth Southgate to select him in the next Three Lions squad.
US coach Marsch is beginning to fashion a style of football that is both attractive and effective in West Yorkshire, after a turbulent first 12 games in charge towards the end of last season.
As a result, interest in Leeds United across the United States has soared in recent months with head coach, star player and MLS alumni all significant draws to the Stateside audience.
This weekend’s clash between United and Brighton will be shown live by American broadcaster NBC on its flagship USA TV sports channel.
Leeds' fixture kicks off at 3pm BST – the same time as Todd Boehly and Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea face Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City and Liverpool both kick-off their separate Premier League fixtures at 3pm this Saturday, too.
The Reds host AFC Bournemouth, while Man City entertain Crystal Palace – coached by former New York City FC manager Patrick Vieira.
However, those matches will instead be available via NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
Jesse Marsch takes his team to the south coast this weekend looking to go six Premier League games without defeat and continue the Whites’ unbeaten start to the season.