Former Leeds United stars Kalvin Phillips and Ben White have got the nod for the World Cup.

Former Leeds loan star and current Arsenal defender White was a comfortable selection for Southgate, but the same won’t be said of Phillips due to his fitness. Phillips has played just once in the Premier League for Manchester City this season due to injury, and he has only recently returned to fitness, linking up with England with no form at all behind him.

But Southgate knows what the former Leeds midfielder can offer. Phillips was one of the stars of England’s achievements at Euro 2020 just over a year ago, when they reached the final.

Phillips and White are no longer Leeds players, of course, but Whites fans are still pleased to see their alumni being selected to go to Qatar. Here’s what some fans have had to say on Twitter.

@Sonnetfortysix: “Expecting the amount of stick Kalvin Phillips is getting to magically vanish once he’s the only one to show up when the chips are down as usual.”

@JoshuwaLUFC - “Kalvin Phillips vs Tyler Adams gunna be super conflicting.”

@Moomoocowmanmoo - “At the World Cup, Phillips and White got together again #lufc”

@DavidBurton22 - “Phillips and White reunited at the World Cup.”

@MarshyLeeds - “Pleased for Ben White and moreso Kalvin Phillips. Not Leeds any longer, but the World Cup is the biggest stage of all and their success was crafted at #LUFC and under the legendary Marcelo Bielsa.”

@renners_d - “Happy ‘everybody losing their heads at Kalvin Phillips being picked in the England squad’ Day! love to see it #lufc.”

