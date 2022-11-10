Klich has been a mainstay for the Polish national team over the past couple of years, but head coach Czesław Michniewicz has deemed the 32-year-old surplus to requirements this month when selecting his final squad.

The Pole had made his country's initial 47-man shortlist and was expected to be named on the flight manifest heading to Qatar, but shock news on Thursday afternoon saw the Elland Road fan favourite omitted.

Klich's involvement at Leeds has diminished since the arrival of Jesse Marsch earlier this year. The American has reiterated on several occasions that Klich has a role to play in his United group, but the midfielder has rarely started and more recently has been playing for the Under-21 side in Premier League 2 and the Papa John's Trophy.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road on May 11, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

An Elland Road exit appeared to be on the cards for Klich ahead of the transfer deadline but he stayed put and Jesse Marsch believed the role the midfielder accepted would be sufficient to keep him in Poland's plans.

“Listen, I really like Mateusz and his mentality has been great. He, understandably, really wants to go to the World Cup," Marsch said in July, as speculation over a potential exit grew.

“All of our guys are trying to figure out how it all fits and it’s an important four or five months for a lot of players. I like having Mateusz here, he’s a great guy and he’s put a lot into this, so we’ll see what happens.”

“I’m really happy with Klichy,” Marsch then said, after scoring twice in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley. "He’s accepted a different role. The air is clear and he is committed to help how he can. He continues to be a big factor for us. When we use him, how we use him. He’s excited for the role and taking on the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is committed to being here. The role we have discussed is enough for him to continue here for Poland. If he plays like that, Poland will look on that favourably.”

At Klich's age, the 32-year-old is unlikely to earn another opportunity to represent his country at a FIFA World Cup, in what is no doubt a bitter blow for the player.

Klich has appeared 41 times for his country, playing a central role since Marcelo Bielsa's arrival at Elland Road in 2018, whereupon the Pole grew in importance as Leeds ended their 16-year exile from English football's top flight.

He made three appearances for Poland at UEFA Euro 2020 last year, and featured in each of the country's last four qualification matches for this winter's World Cup, after missing the first six due to two separate bouts of Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad