Leeds United hold ‘firm’ interest in 27-goal attacker as fresh ‘transfer rival’ emerges
All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites prepare for their final game before the break.
Leeds United are now counting down the days until their last game before the World Cup break.
The Whites were in action on Wednesday night when a heavily rotated XI suffered a narrow and late defeat to Wolves to exit the Carabao Cup at the third round stage. Next up, Leeds face Tottenham in the Premier League, and while it will be a tough test, Jesse Marsch’s men will be looking to build on their upturn in form.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Driussi links
Leeds are said to have an interest in signing Austin FC striker Sebastian Driussi, who has 27 goals in 51 MLS appearances. The Argentine is said to be attracting interest from around Europe, but it is the Whites who have been most agressive in showing their interest.
That’s according to journalist César Luis Merlo, who tweeted: “Leeds United have a firm interest in signing Sebastian Driussi, who had a great season for Austin FC. Also, there are two Germany clubs that have expressed interest but with less intensely.”
Driussi is able to play as an attacking midfielde or a striker, and he played for Zenit before Auston, scoring 21 goals in 95 league appearances in Russia.
Brereton-Diaz race
Leeds continue to be linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, but competition is hotting up. Brereton-Diaz scored on Wednesday night as Rovers stunned West Ham in the Carabao Cup.
And ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season, Manchester United are now being linked with a January move for the striker.
That’s according to 90min via TeamTalk, who say competition is hotting up for Brereton-Diaz, who could force Rovers into a January sale by not penning a new deal. Leeds and a host of Premier League and La Liga clubs have been linked.