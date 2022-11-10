Leeds United are now counting down the days until their last game before the World Cup break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Driussi links

Leeds are said to have an interest in signing Austin FC striker Sebastian Driussi, who has 27 goals in 51 MLS appearances. The Argentine is said to be attracting interest from around Europe, but it is the Whites who have been most agressive in showing their interest.

That’s according to journalist César Luis Merlo, who tweeted: “Leeds United have a firm interest in signing Sebastian Driussi, who had a great season for Austin FC. Also, there are two Germany clubs that have expressed interest but with less intensely.”

Driussi is able to play as an attacking midfielde or a striker, and he played for Zenit before Auston, scoring 21 goals in 95 league appearances in Russia.

Brereton-Diaz race

Leeds continue to be linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, but competition is hotting up. Brereton-Diaz scored on Wednesday night as Rovers stunned West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

And ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season, Manchester United are now being linked with a January move for the striker.