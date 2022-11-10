Leeds pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are expected to play a starring role with the US Men's National Team over the next month as the United States embark on their World Cup journey. Adams, 23, and Aaronson, 21, are part of the next generation of promising young American players looking to make a name for themselves on the world stage, beginning this month in Qatar.

"It's a bit surreal to watch the reveal of the roster today,” Adams said. “I think it's been a long time coming now, a long cycle since Gregg [Berhalter] has come over. I remember at the start of the cycle we talked about the timeline and our ultimate goal was obviously to play in the World Cup and yeah, now being a couple days away until we take off and head to Qatar to meet up with with the rest of the team. It feels real now for sure.”

Adams has taken to life at Elland Road with aplomb and is already something of a fan favourite for his terrier-like performances in the heart of Jesse Marsch’s midfield. Club and international teammate Brenden Aaronson has impressed, too, including his first two outings at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, as well as away to Crystal Palace.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Tyler Adams of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

"Me and Brenden obviously talked at training. I remember coming in to training and one of the assistant coaches congratulated me and Brenden on making the roster. It's really, really cool because of the bond and relationship that we've built over the course of this year.

"Since playing together every single day and seeing each other every day. We were just happy for one another. We know how hard we work and obviously that's been a dream of ours for such a long time. So, it was an exciting moment,” Adams said.

"For the past three years, me and Brenden have been working hard to establish ourselves with the national team, make sure that we're mainstays in the team and continue to develop in the right way and make sure that Gregg recognises us for our talent, but the importance and value that we can have on the national team.

"Coming to Leeds together was a bonus because we built our bond, our relationship and chemistry on the field and have been able to develop in the best league in the world,” the midfielder added.

Advertisement Hide Ad