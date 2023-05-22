Leeds United’s bid for Premier League safety is back out of the club’s hands and the bookies have now cast a fresh verdict on the Whites’ survival chance with a new predicted finishing place.

Leeds approached Sunday’s clash at West Ham knowing that six points from their last two games of the season would keep them up but the picture has now completely changed following a 3-1 defeat in East London.

The reverse has left the Whites third-bottom and two points behind fourth-bottom Everton who host Bournemouth on the final day. Leicester City are the third team still fighting for survival and the Foxes are one point behind Leeds but with two games still remaining.

Leicester visit Newcastle United on Monday night before hosting West Ham on the final day when Leeds take on Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. The Whites must beat Spurs to stand any chance of staying up and also hope that Everton lose against Bournemouth. A Toffees draw would only be enough if Leeds beat Tottenham by three goals due to their worse goal difference.

There is also the possibility of Leicester leapfrogging both Leeds and Everton with enough points from their last two games. The Foxes need a minimum of three points, and other results to go their way.

Leeds were 1-2 for relegation with the bookies ahead of Sunday’s clash in East London and predicted to go down in 18th place. This is how the oddsmakers now see it in their new predicted finishing positions based on the division’s various markets.

