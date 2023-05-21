Kalvin Phillips issues Leeds United message after Man City title win with personal Whites wish

Phillips has been restricted to limited game time at City since his switch to Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds last summer but the midfielder was given a start for Sunday’s home finale against Chelsea. City had been crowned champions the previous evening via Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which piled the pressure on Phillips’ former side Leeds to bag a victory at West Ham in Sunday’s 1.30pm kick-off. Leeds, though, fell to a 3-1 defeat and Phillips admits he has been keeping tabs on his former side’s results all season and is just praying they stay up.