Kalvin Phillips issues Leeds United message after Man City title win with personal Whites wish

Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is now a Manchester City title-winner – but remains heavily invested in his former side’s fight for Premier League survival.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st May 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read

Phillips has been restricted to limited game time at City since his switch to Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds last summer but the midfielder was given a start for Sunday’s home finale against Chelsea. City had been crowned champions the previous evening via Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which piled the pressure on Phillips’ former side Leeds to bag a victory at West Ham in Sunday’s 1.30pm kick-off. Leeds, though, fell to a 3-1 defeat and Phillips admits he has been keeping tabs on his former side’s results all season and is just praying they stay up.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea, Phillips was asked how much he was keeping an eye on Leeds and admitted: "Yeah I have been keeping an eye on Leeds all season to be honest. Obviously not a great result today but I just pray to God that they get a good result in the last game and hopefully keep that great club in the Premier League."

WHITES MESSAGE: From Kalvin Phillips, above, pictured in Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea for newly-crowned champions Manchester City. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.WHITES MESSAGE: From Kalvin Phillips, above, pictured in Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea for newly-crowned champions Manchester City. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.
WHITES MESSAGE: From Kalvin Phillips, above, pictured in Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea for newly-crowned champions Manchester City. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.
