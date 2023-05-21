Kalvin Phillips issues Leeds United message after Man City title win with personal Whites wish
Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is now a Manchester City title-winner – but remains heavily invested in his former side’s fight for Premier League survival.
Phillips has been restricted to limited game time at City since his switch to Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds last summer but the midfielder was given a start for Sunday’s home finale against Chelsea. City had been crowned champions the previous evening via Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which piled the pressure on Phillips’ former side Leeds to bag a victory at West Ham in Sunday’s 1.30pm kick-off. Leeds, though, fell to a 3-1 defeat and Phillips admits he has been keeping tabs on his former side’s results all season and is just praying they stay up.
Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea, Phillips was asked how much he was keeping an eye on Leeds and admitted: "Yeah I have been keeping an eye on Leeds all season to be honest. Obviously not a great result today but I just pray to God that they get a good result in the last game and hopefully keep that great club in the Premier League."