Leeds United's majority owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani is part of a consortium who have submitted a bid to takeover relegated Serie A club Sampdoria.

Radrizzani is a part of an asset management fund called Gestio Capital who sent a "binding offer" to take over the club last week.

On Monday morning, Radrizzani was pictured by Sky Sports in Italy arriving at the Centro Sportivo Gloriano Mugnaini, the training complex of Sampdoria.

He said of completing a potential takeover: "Let's hope, fingers crossed."

The CEO of Gestio Capital, Matteo Manfredi, told Genoa newspaper Il Secolo XIX, as quoted by The Athletic: “On Friday we sent a binding offer to take over Sampdoria.

“We found an agreement with the banks yesterday for the full payment of all their debts.

“In addition to this, we’re ready to invest €55million (£47.8m; $59.5m) immediately to rescue and relaunch Samp. Another €20m is already available. In addition, there are a number of investors from institutionalised capital who are looking at the project and share an interest in joining us.”

Sampdoria are in the middle of a financial crisis with Italian media reporting the club are over €200m in debt and they owe €13.5m in unpaid wages and are at the risk of a points deduction. The club are seeking to avoid bankruptcy which would see them sent to the bottom of the Italian football pyramid.

Radrizzani has been the majority shareholder at Leeds since 2017 but 49ers Enterprises have increased their minority stake to 44 per cent since first becoming involved with the club in 2018.

The investment arm of NFL franchise San Franciso 49ers have the option to complete a full takeover by January 2024. However, with Leeds' Premier League fate currently out of their hands with one game remaining, the ownership situation is uncertain.

