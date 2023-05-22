Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roy Keane issues strong verdict on Leeds United 'hope' and names four concerns in West Ham loss

Roy Keane has delivered a firm verdict on Leeds United 'hope' and reeled off four key factors lacking in Sunday's crushing defeat at West Ham.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Third-bottom Leeds had to win Sunday's Premier League clash against the Hammers to keep their top-flight survival bid in their own hands but Sam Allardyce's side suffered a 3-1 defeat despite leading through Rodrigo's volley.

Irons strikes from Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini eventually saw the Hammers to a comfortable success which has left Leeds third-bottom and two points behind fourth-bottom Everton with just one game left.

United's only hope of staying up now rests on winning next Sunday's season finale at home to Tottenham Hotspur in addition to Everton slipping up against visiting Bournemouth - even without factoring in second-bottom Leicester City who are still only one point behind Leeds and with a game in hand.

VERDICT: From Roy Keane, centre, on Leeds United 'hope'. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.VERDICT: From Roy Keane, centre, on Leeds United 'hope'. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.
Keane, though, has delivered a damning verdict on United's prospects of survival which he cannot see materialising based on Sunday's display in East London in which he reeled off four “lacking” ingredients.

Speaking post match on Sky Sports, Keane was asked if he could give Leeds any crumbs of comfort or hope and admitted: "Not on today's performance. I thought they were really, really poor and obviously lacked quality, lacked belief, they have lacked even strength and energy towards the end.

"They looked really open and vulnerable. Obviously they are at home (next week), they will have their supporters behind them but they looked so short today, a real lack of quality."

