Leeds United need a victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon to stand any chance of remaining in the Premier League for another season.

A disappointing 3-1 loss at West Ham United on Sunday kept Leeds rooted in the relegation zone ahead of the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be yet more twists with Leicester City heading to Newcastle United on Monday night. The Foxes are currently one point behind Leeds and three from safety with Everton in 17th.

The Toffees rescued a last-gasp draw against Wolves to boost their survival hopes while Nottingham Forest sealed safety with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the City Ground.

Leicester will go above Leeds with a draw against Newcastle while a win would put the Foxes above Everton on goal difference ahead of the final day.

Everton host Bournemouth on Sunday while Leicester are at home to West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ fate is out of their hands and only a win against Spurs will give them hope of staying up. So here we run through how the relegation scenarios can play out if the Whites win at Elland Road this weekend.

Leicester 36 points, Everton 36 points, Leeds 34 points

Leeds will be relegated if Leicester and Everton win their remaining games.

Everton 36 points, Leicester 34 points, Leeds 34 points

Leeds will be relegated if Everton win their final game as will Leicester if they only pick up four points from their final two outings. Leeds’ goal difference is currently the worst of the three sides fighting for 17th.

Leicester City 34, Everton 34 points, Leeds 34 points

There is a scenario where all three clubs could finish level on points. In that case Leicester’s goal difference of -18 will likely be enough for them to secure safety.

Leeds 34 points, Everton 34 points, Leicester <33 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Everton draw against Bournemouth it will come down to goal difference. With Leeds on -27 goals and Everton on -24, the Whites would need to beat Spurs by three goals or more. If both sides are on -24 goals, Leeds will stay up on goals scored with their tally on that front 14 better than Everton. It requires Leicester to lose at least one of their final two games or drop points in both.

Leeds 34 points, Everton 33 points, Leicester <33 points

If Leeds win and Everton lose, the Whites stay up - but only if Leicester fail to get anything against Newcastle or West Ham.

Remaining games

May 22: Newcastle v Leicester

May 28: Leeds v Spurs, Everton v Bournemouth, Leicester v West Ham

Points

Everton - 33 points

Leeds Utd - 31 points