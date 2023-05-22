'Never forgive' - Leeds United fans vent spleen at Whites 'rabble', new record and board demand

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 3-1 reverse in East London from the Whites ‘rabble’, a new unwanted record and a board demand.

KEITH INGHAM

From having a slight chance, this rabble totally collapsed in the second half to give West Ham their easiest win of the season. I’ve been as loyal as I can but there isn’t one player I can give one shred of credit to after an abysmal second half that doesn’t warrant wearing a Leeds shirt.

'DEPRESSING': Time for Leeds United's fans, pictured in front of the team after Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

Fans, like me sometimes, bite their tongue as we are in a local paper and are supposed to be supportive of the team but there comes a time when you need to vent your spleen. Leeds United emits a sense of being rotten to the core: owners who did nothing to improve a top-10 finish and have ruined everything that Marcelo Bielsa put in place to get promoted. For that I will never forget or forgive.

There are too many players who aren’t good enough at this level of football and, hopefully, they will leave in the summer and the remaining players will try to gain the respect of the fans, because they need to.

I thought last season was tough but this season surpasses it by a country mile and I, for one, can’t wait for the final whistle to blow. I’ll always be a Leeds fan but I expect MY team to at least put effort into a season that, quite frankly, has been a disaster!

Man of the match: Fans once again get the plaudits because the players once again, don’t.

DAVID WATKINS

This is starting to feel like death by a thousand cuts! Still we are not mathematically certain to be relegated but we all know that the inevitable will be confirmed this time next week. The chances of Leeds beating Spurs and, at the same time, of Everton failing to beat or at least draw with Bournemouth feels very unlikely.

Once again Leeds flattered to deceive in the opening half hour with numerous runs through the home defence, particularly by the gangling figure of Patrick Bamford, all causing West Ham problems but, as so often this season, too few resulted in attempts on goal with the final ball usually going astray.

Leeds took the lead with yet another fine finish from Rodrigo but, once West Ham roused themselves and got level, the whole balance of the game shifted towards the home side. Put simply, Leeds were yet again proven to be not good enough in any department at this level and, once our heads went down, our shape and purpose was lost.

Sam Allardyce must be totally frustrated by this team; able to play for periods of the game, able to take a lead but not able to hang on to it. Twenty five points thrown away this season from winning positions, another sorry record in Premier League history.

Man of the match: Rasmus Kristensen.

ANDY RHODES

If there’s a Leeds fan with anything left in the tank this season, this juror commends them. In recent weeks, we’ve seen relegation rivals battle, scrap and give ‘that little bit extra’ but Leeds can’t seem to raise their game when it matters.

On Sunday, United wouldn’t have needed to play out of their skin to get a result; West Ham barely got out of second gear. Once Leeds went in front, all they needed to do was continue as they were.

Instead, they regressed, sat back and, ultimately, got what they deserved. There are reports that United’s players are in line for a significant pay cut should they be relegated but you wouldn’t know it from watching them play.

Ultimately, as we all suspected, the appointment of Big Sam is looking like too little, too late from a board that hasn’t had control of things in years. Whatever happens next Sunday, the club needs to see some big changes and learn some serious lessons. The board has been good at talking but it’s action that’s needed.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

NEIL GREWER

Bad day – our season really summed up when West Ham’s second goal was directed towards goal rather than away by an unfortunate Joel Robles and a third goal came from a time-wasting corner routine when scoring was low on the agenda.

A bright start by Leeds was crowned by a great finish from Rodrigo from a long throw (a tactic not seen frequently for at least five years until Big Sam’s reign) but then dominance by the Hammers, the goal having woken them from their slumber following European success on Thursday evening.

No complaints over the result – or VAR decisions. The simple truth is that the best team won – partly owing to David Moyes doing his old Evertonian buddies a favour by unexpectedly playing his strongest side. No positives to take from the game. We need snookers now to survive and I suspect the probability of survival is less than last year’s 14 per cent chance. Depressing all round; can’t say much more and not going to try…

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

MIKE GILL

It's not over ’til the fat lady sings but the orchestra has started tuning up and she is climbing up onto the stage. This was a game that proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that this United team are not capable of competing in the Premier League.

This encounter was an example of what preceded it: a good start which brought false hope followed by gradual decline and, finally, humiliation. Patrick Bamford was putting in a lively performance before he hobbled off.

Rodrigo's goal was a beauty but he spent most of the second half limping. West Ham's goals were well taken and thoroughly deserved. If United are to survive, it will only be because three teams have, somehow, managed to be poorer. To perform even worse than last season is what they’ve managed to pull off. Yes, they have to pick themselves up and do their very best against Spurs if only for pride.