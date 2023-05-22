The 2022/23 Premier League season is in the endgame now and Leeds United have just one match remaining with their hopes of survival still hanging in the balance.

Sam Allardyce’s side no longer have their fate in their own hands and will have to go to beat Tottenahm Hotspur at Elland Road in their final match this weekend and also hope Everton don’t beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park or that Leicester City don’t do enough in their two remaining fixtures. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Whites are reportedly in a ‘nine club transfer chase’ to sign a highly sought after 19-year old attacking midfielder with Manchester United also thought to be in the mix. Elsewhere, a Leeds native and former player with the Yorkshire club looks set to sign a deal with Brighton soon despite talk he may be returning to Elland Road. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, May 22:

Leeds United and Man Utd in ‘nine club transfer chase’ for 19 y/o star

According to The Sun, Leeds United are one of nine current Premier League clubs who are keen on signing 19-year old attacking midfielder Habib Diarra this summer. The French youth international has been starring in Ligue 1 this campaign with Strasbourg and looks to have caught the eye of top flight clubs in England.

The other eight clubs reportedly interested in Diarra are Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester City. The player is reportedly valued at around £20 million.

Brighton ‘set to complete’ deal for Liverpool star

Brighton & Hove Albion are now set to complete James Milner deal on free transfer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The ‘transfer guru’ says that the Seagulls feel it will be done and sealed soon despite the interest of other clubs including Leeds United.

