Leeds United are back in Premier League action this weekend as they look to build on their opening day win.

Jesse Marsch’s men came from behind to beat Wolves in their first outing of the campaign, with Rodrigo Moreno scoring an equaliser and Brenden Aaronson forcing an own goal winner on his debut.

A fast start is key for Leeds as they look to avoid becoming entangled in any sort of relegation battle this season.

A poor start certainly didn’t help the Whites last season, and they will be hoping for the opposite in Marsch’s first full season in charge.

It’s so far, so good, but another stern test awaits this weekend, with Leeds taking on Southampton on what should be a sizzling South Coast this weekend.

Southampton were hammered by Tottenham in their opener, and they will be looking for a big response in their first home clash of the campaign.

Ahead of the trip South, Marsch will welcome back Daniel James following his suspension.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw and new signing Luis Sinisterra have all returned from respective injury issues.

Speaking about Sinisterra, Marsch has said: “He had a hamstring from a contact. The recovery can be different. We have been cautious, but he felt so good we introduced him to training and then he was all in after.

“He’s not 100 per cent, but he has a good possibility of helping with limited minutes.”

In less good news, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas will all remain out for the time being.

Marsch has also spoken about where his squad is a bit thin as the end of the transfer window approaches.

“But Patrick being fully fit obviously helps us in that area,” he added.

“We also have some flexibility with Rodrigo who can play there and Dan can play there at times.

“And with Mateo and Sonny Perkins we have some good young strikers and obviously Joffy but Joffy I consider part of the first group

“We have some good young strikers so a lot of it is also trying to look at it from a profile - what age do we want and that we don’t want to suffocate some of them having opportunities moving forward in the next one to three years.

“It’s about trying to find the right age profile and the right player profile and most importantly, the right person to come into the team.

“And as a striker that’s not so easy. The way that I like to play the game, we ask a lot from the strikers to work hard to press, it’s a very demanding position in the way that I like to play.