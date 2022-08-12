Whites boss Jesse Marsch had seven first team players missing for last weekend’s Premier League opener at home to Wolves for which Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas were all injured in addition to Dan James being suspended.

However, Cooper, Sinisterra and Forshaw have all returned to training this week and the trio are now back in contention to feature in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at St Mary’s for which James is also back available having completed a three-game ban.

Whites club captain Cooper has not played since last season due to an Achilles issue picked up whilst training on a treadmill this summer. Sinisterra injured his hamstring in last month’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Australia in which Forshaw tweaked his knee.

Marsch is also hoping to have both Ayling and Firpo back within the next few weeks upon their recoveries from a knock and knee surgery respectively and the Whites head coach also provided positive updates about Dallas and young keeper Dani van den Heuvel.

Dallas is continuing his recovery from a femoral fracture whilst young Dutch stopper van den Heuvel is making good progress having injured his neck in a car accident.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. PSG contact Rashford Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. PSG are yet to start discussions with United, and the Red Devils could ask for a high fee if they agree to let him leave, but the player and his camp has been receptive to the initial approach so far. (ESPN)

2. Adams not for sale Southampton have no plans to sell striker Che Adams despite interest from a number of Premier League sides. The Scotland international had been a target for Everton, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks. (talkSPORT)

3. Spurs make Zaniolo offer Tottenham have offered a player-plus-cash deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma. The deal would see Tanguy Ndombele head in the opposite direction. Roma boss Jose Mourinho is understood to like the bid, but club chiefs would prefer a cash-only package for the Italin international. (CalcioMercato)

4. Tielemans price set Long-term Arsenal target Youri Tielemans could be available for around £25 million this summer, with the Belgian entering the final 12 months of his contract with Leicester City and unwilling to sign an extension that would keep him at the King Power. (Evening Standard)