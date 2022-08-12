Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds take on Southampton this weekend where temperatures around kick-off are set to peak at 30 degrees centigrade.

St Mary’s Stadium will bask in sunshine as gameweek two of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign gets underway.

United hope to put on a better display than last season’s outing on the south coast, which saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side defeated 1-0 by an Armando Broja goal.

Jesse Marsch watches on during the heat of pre-season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

During his pre-match press conference, Marsch was asked how the sweltering conditions are likely to affect his team and their high-energy, high-pressing style.

"One thing about football in the US or sport in the US in the summer is it's hot. It's always hot, it's blistering,” he began.

"And so there are things that I've learned about how to handle fatigue, heat and managing matches that way.

"When I was in New York the discussion was always 'can you play pressing football in the heat in the summer?' And actually our record during matches that was over 90 degrees or 85 - which is like 30 degrees 28 degrees here - was really, really strong," the 48-year-old added.

The only other Premier League coach to have worked in MLS is Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira, however the native Marsch hopes his experience of playing through the summer months at increased temperatures – both as a player and manager – will give Leeds an advantage over the Saints this weekend.

“It’s about being aggressive in the right moments. It'll be about managing the mentally what the fatigue will be. And then making sure that the players we bring off the bench will be ready to go.

"So this I think is a moment where five subs if we use them the right way can be really impactful and helpful in the match,” Marsch said.