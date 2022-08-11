Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United plan for returning duo after 'fantastic' display in training

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds spent around £20m to sign Colombia international winger Sinisterra from Feyenoord last month but the 23-year-old then injured his hamstring in the same month's friendly against Crystal Palace.

Sinisterra has not featured since but the winger returned to training this week as part of a double attacking boost for Whites boss Marsch.

The American head coach will also be able to call on the services of Wales international winger Dan James in Saturday's clash at Southampton now that James has completed a three-game ban.

IMPRESSING: Leeds United's new winger summer signing Luis Sinisterra, left, pictured during last month's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Brisbane. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

James picked up the suspension for his straight red card in last May's defeat at home to Chelsea which prevented him from featuring in last weekend's season opener at home to Wolves.

James, though, played a full 90 minutes for United's under-21s in their 5-2 victory against Derby County's youngsters last Friday night and Marsch has hinted that both James and Sinisterra will feature against the Saints.

"Dan played 90 minutes in the 21s game against Derby, and I thought he thought he played well," said Marsch.

"He's fit. He's strong. He's ready to go. I think it'll be a big option for us to have him come from the bench so that's a guy that's 100 per cent ready and I think that's the role that we'll use him in for this weekend.

"And then Dan will continue to integrate and we'll find moments for him to be also on the pitch from the start because he's a really important player for us, has a lot of flexibility and quality.

"I'm excited to integrate Dan more and more and we tried to get the balance right in pre-season where he was with the first team in some matches, but also to give opportunities for other guys to work toward being prepared for the first match.

"But now, I think Dan's ready."

Asked about the boost of having Sinisterra back, Marsch explained: "When he picked up the hamstring injury, it was from a contact, which is not the same as when it's from a non contact.

"And then what the recovery is like can be different as well.

"So we've been cautious with him, but he's felt so good that we introduced him in training and then he was like a neutral player one day and then yesterday he was all-in and he looks fantastic.