Leeds United travel to Southampton tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon and they are set to encounter a rule change on the south coast.

The Whites opened their 2022/23 Premier League season account last weekend with a comeback 2-1 win over Wolves in pleasant weather.

But this weekend temperatures in Southampton are predicted to reach 32c during the Premier League clash.

This is a common theme across the country as another heatwave hits this summer, something which has forced the Premier League to make a key decision impacting all players in the top tier this weekend.

The Premier League have decided to reintroduce drinks breaks for this weekend’s fixtures.

With an amber alert in place for the South of England, drinks breaks will be called after 30 minutes in each half of this weekend’s fixtures.

In leagues such as La Liga, drinks breaks are only used in the summer months, with breaks lasting two minutes.

Though, the breaks have come in for criticism, with some feeling they break up play too much, disrupting momentum and giving teams an extra chance to reset.

Referees have also been criticised for allowing breaks to run for too long, with some extending past the two minute mark.

But particularly in the UK, where many players are not used to playing in very high temperatures, safety is the most important aspect.

It’s for that reason the Premier League have reintroduced drinks breaks, though, only temporarily.

The breaks have only been confirmed for the upcoming weekend, with no news on whether they will extend into late August.

The Premier League are likely to take the issue on a game by game basis based on weather forecasts across England.