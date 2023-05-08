Leeds United ‘£200m’ relegation claim as former winger is eyed by Chelsea

Leeds United are reportedly preparing for a summer clear-out if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Athletic have revealed Elland Road insiders believe there will be a significant list of departures should Sam Allardyce be unsuccessful in his attempt to keep the club in the Premier League between now and the end of the season.

The Whites are being kept out of the relegation zone by their superior goal difference over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest - although Steve Cooper’s side could increase Leeds woes by claiming a home win against bottom of the table Southampton on Monday night.

The Whites face a challenging trio of fixtures as they bid to preserve their top tier status with Saturday’s crucial home clash against Champions League contenders Newcastle United followed by a final away day of the season at improving West Ham United on Sunday week. That will lead into what could be a nerve-shredding final day of the campaign when Tottenham Hotspur visit Elland Road on the last Sunday of the month.

Should Leeds fall back into the Championship, The Athletic have claimed over £200m worth of talent could depart the club, with the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Georgino Rutter and Robin Koch all set to move on and suggests several other players could be handed an opportunity to remain in the top flight as they attract interest from Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Sport have claimed Chelsea are in ‘pole position’ to hand former Leeds winger Raphinha a return to the Premier League.

