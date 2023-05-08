Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
3 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
6 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
8 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
8 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
9 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

‘Massive’ - Everton star reacts as Brighton win heaps pressure on Leeds United

Everton star Dwight McNeil delivered a message to his side after the Toffees dumped Leeds United into the Premier League relegation zone with a win at Brighton.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th May 2023, 19:45 BST- 2 min read

Everton star Dwight McNeill looked forward to ‘a massive three games’ after his side dumped Leeds United into the Premier League relegation zone with a shock 5-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Toffees were in stunning form on the South Coast as they raced into a three-goal lead by the time the half-time whistle had been blow thanks to a brace from Abdoulaye Doucoure and an own goal from Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McNeil came to the fore in the second half as he scored twice either side of a consolation goal from Albion midfielder Alex Mac Allister to help Sean Dyche’s men ease to a win that has given a significant boost to their hopes of remaining in the Premier League.

The result means Leeds will head into Saturday’s home clash with Champions League contenders Newcastle United sat in the bottom three as their own relegation concerns were raised by results on Monday. Next up for Everton is a Goodison Park meeting with title favourites Manchester City and former Burnley star McNeil has challenged his side to ‘kick on’ from their win at Brighton.

He told BT Sport: “We started off so well. We couldn’t get off to a better start and it’s credit to the lads. We’ve been in a difficult position this year but it’s credit to us and we have to now build on this because there’s a massive three games ahead.

It’s massive, massive confidence for us. It’s now about us and kicking on. As a team, we’ve got to recover, come again in training because we know we have a massive game on Sunday and then a massive two games after that. We want to do it for ourselves and for the fans.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everton will round off their season with a visit to Wolves and a home game with Bournemouth following their home game with City.

Related topics:EvertonBrightonPremier League