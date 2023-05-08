Massive twist in Leeds United's battle for survival as relegation rivals deliver major surprise

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in new Whites manager Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge left Leeds fourth-bottom and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference but having played one game more than their relegation rivals.

Leeds were then given a boost on Saturday afternoon when fifth-bottom Leicester City suffered a 5-3 defeat at Fulham which left the Foxes level on points with United but back on the same number of games played. Leicester stayed above Leeds on goal difference despite the two-goal defeat at Craven Cottage and ahead of Leeds by ten goals.

United remained out of the drop zone on goal difference but third-bottom Everton then delivered a major surprise in Monday’s teatime game by romping to an incredible 5-1 success at shell-shocked highflying hosts Brighton that left Leeds below the dreaded dotted line.

TOFFEES SHOCK: Abdoulaye Doucoure, left, celebrates with Alex Iwobi, right, after putting Everton 2-0 up at Brighton. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

The Toffees led after just 34 seconds through Abdoulaye Doucoure who then doubled his tally shortly before the half hour mark. Dwight McNeil’s effort was then deflected in off Seagulls stopper Jason Steele to put Sean Dyche’s side 3-0 up at the interval.

Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford then made several good saves after the interval and Everton broke away to bag a fourth goal in the 76th minute through McNeil. The hosts finally pulled a goal back three minutes later through Alexis Mac Allister but the Toffees delivered one final blow as McNeil raced away to bag his second and Everton’s fifth in the 97th minute.

The win has left Leeds in the drop zone and sat third-bottom, behind fourth-bottom Leicester on goal difference but now two points behind the Toffees whose goal difference is now four goals better than Leeds’. Second-bottom Nottingham Forest are only behind Leeds on goal difference and take in their game in hand on Monday night at home to basement side Southampton. A Forest victory or draw would leave Leeds second-bottom with three games left.