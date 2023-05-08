Remaining figure of Jesse Marsch tenure reportedly formally parts company with Whites

Chris Armas only arrived at the club in January as he became United’s new assistant head coach under former boss Marsch. Marsch, though, was sacked just 12 days later following the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and Armas was not included as part of new boss Javi Gracia’s coaching team. According to a report from The Athletic, Leeds and Armas have now formally parted company, ending his employment with the Whites.