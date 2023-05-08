Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
2 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
4 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
6 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
7 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
7 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Remaining figure of Jesse Marsch tenure reportedly formally parts company with Whites

A remaining figure of Jesse Marsch’s tenure has reportedly ended his time with the Whites.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th May 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:16 BST

Chris Armas only arrived at the club in January as he became United’s new assistant head coach under former boss Marsch. Marsch, though, was sacked just 12 days later following the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and Armas was not included as part of new boss Javi Gracia’s coaching team. According to a report from The Athletic, Leeds and Armas have now formally parted company, ending his employment with the Whites.

DEPARTURE: Of Chris Armas, left, according to a report. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.DEPARTURE: Of Chris Armas, left, according to a report. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
DEPARTURE: Of Chris Armas, left, according to a report. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
Related topics:LeedsNottingham Forest