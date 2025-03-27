Leeds United host Swansea City at Elland Road this weekend.

Swansea City have confirmed caretaker boss Alan Sheehan will remain in charge for this weekend’s trip to Leeds United and the rest of the season.

The Welsh outfit sacked Luke Williams in February after a dismal run of seven defeats in nine saw them slip from mid-table towards the relegation zone. Sheehan, a former defender who spent just over 18 months at Leeds between 2008 and 2010, was already in post as an assistant coach and took charge on an interim basis, winning his first game 3-0 against Blackburn Rovers.

Swansea insisted at the time their search for a new manager was underway but having overseen a slight improvement - they’ve taken seven points from their last five games - the decision has been taken to delay a permanent appointment until summer. And so Sheehan will return to Elland Road as the main man in the opposition dugout on Saturday.

Swansea City statement on Alan Sheehan

A statement from the club read: “Swansea City is pleased to announce that caretaker head coach Alan Sheehan will continue in his role until the end of the 2024-25 season. Sheehan, who also had a temporary stint at the helm last season, has a total of 18 points from 12 interim games in charge of the Swans.

“Having been asked to lead the side following Luke Williams’ departure last month, the Swans have taken seven points from a possible 15, including impressive wins over Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Sheehan will be joined by two new additions to his coaching team in Mark Fotheringham and Richard Stearman. “

“We're delighted Alan has agreed to lead the team for the rest of the season, and would like to extend a big welcome to Mark and Richard as they join our coaching staff in support of Alan,” Swansea director of football Richard Montague said. “Both will aid us in our efforts to finish the season as strongly as possible, which is the full focus of everyone at the club at this moment.”

Leeds United need to start fast in promotion race

Swansea did lose their final two games before the international break against Watford and Burnley, but they are 16th and under no serious threat of relegation. The Welsh outfit are also a long way from making a late play-off charge and so it appears those in charge are beginning to look ahead to next season.

Saturday’s trip to Elland Road is their final fixture against an automatic promotion contender and Leeds will be desperate to get their eight-game run-in off to a positive start. Daniel Farke’s side could be second by the time they kick-off, with Sheffield United at home to Coventry City on the Friday, but know a top-two spot is in their hands.

Leeds beat Williams’ Swansea in a madcap 4-3 game in November, falling behind 1-0 and 2-1 before going 3-2 up courtesy of Manor Solomon in the 73rd minute. Florian Bianchini looked to have earned his side a point on 90 minutes but Willy Gnonto went up the other end to score the winner almost instantly.