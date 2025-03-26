Leeds United look set to play their part in another incredibly tight Championship promotion race and most in West Yorkshire will be desperate for a better outcome this time round. Daniel Farke’s side are on course to top their 90-point total from the previous campaign and as current league leaders, are many people’s favourites to go up.

There are now just eight games remaining and Leeds kick off their all-important run-in at home to Swansea City on Saturday, with little margin for error. Sheffield United are only second by virtue of an inferior goal difference while Burnley are only two points behind in third.