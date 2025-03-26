Leeds United's Championship title rivals Burnley will be without head coach Scott Parker on the touchline for their game against Bristol City this weekend.

The Clarets will miss Parker in the dugout this weekend after he was given a one-match touchline suspension and £2,000 fine for misconduct by the Football Association.

Parker's charge relates to his reaction at the final whistle of Burnley's recent 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion which saw Clarets defender CJ Egan-Riley sent off after the referee had blown for full time.

Egan-Riley's three-match ban for violent conduct was reversed, offering hope that Parker's expulsion in the same game brought about by his reaction to the erroneous red card would also be quashed.

However, Parker has not escaped punishment and will take in this Saturday's game at Turf Moor from the stands.

An FA Spokesperson wrote on Wednesday afternoon: "Scott Parker has been given a one-match touchline ban and £2,000 fine for misconduct at the EFL Championship match between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday 11 March.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner around the 95th minute by entering the field of play and remonstrating with the match official(s). Scott Parker accepted the charge, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. The Regulatory Commission's written reasons will be published in due course."

Burnley are two places and two points beneath Leeds in the Championship table with eight matches of the season remaining. Only two of the Whites, Clarets and Sheffield United can be promoted automatically, with the other settling for a second chance at promotion via the play-offs.