Leeds United return to action this weekend with Swansea City the visitors to Elland Road for a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off. Daniel Farke’s side are top of the Championship and will be desperate to kick off their eight-game promotion race run-in with three points.

There are still a number of Whites left to play international action and Farke will be desperate no one else picks up an injury, with Willy Gnonto returning from Italy Under-21 duty over the weekend. The winger joins a small number of first-team players in the Thorp Arch treatment room ahead of the final push for promotion.

Visitors Swansea have a few fitness issues of their own going into the weekend and both managers will provide fresh updates later this week. But in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up all we know at present from either side.

Myles Peart-Harris - out A back injury picked up against Preston earlier this month looks to have ended the 22-year-old's season. Sheehan said earlier this month the midfielder has 'gone', with the belief being he means returned to parent club Brentford.

Kristian Pedersen - out The Danish player hasn't featured since August having been forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring.

Harry Darling - doubt Picked up a hip injury against Middlesbrough earlier this month and has missed two games since. Manager Sheehan said before the international break his defender will be 'touch and go' ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds.

Hannes Delcroix - returning The defender was ineligible to face parent club Burnley before the break but can come straight back in this weekend. Could be a big boost for a Swansea side short on centre-back options.

Max Wober - doubt Defender is still on the comeback trail from successful knee surgery earlier this month. Expected back at some point after the international break but it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit in time to face Swansea.