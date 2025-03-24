Leeds United return to action this weekend with Swansea City the visitors to Elland Road for a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off. Daniel Farke’s side are top of the Championship and will be desperate to kick off their eight-game promotion race run-in with three points.
There are still a number of Whites left to play international action and Farke will be desperate no one else picks up an injury, with Willy Gnonto returning from Italy Under-21 duty over the weekend. The winger joins a small number of first-team players in the Thorp Arch treatment room ahead of the final push for promotion.
Visitors Swansea have a few fitness issues of their own going into the weekend and both managers will provide fresh updates later this week. But in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up all we know at present from either side.