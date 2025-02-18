Two former Leeds United employees are among the long list of possible candidates to take charge of Swansea City, according to the bookmakers’ odds. The Championship strugglers sacked Luke Williams on Monday evening with six defeats in seven leaving them 17th in the Championship.
Former Leeds defender Alan Sheehan was Williams’ assistant and will now take interim charge of Swansea as club chiefs explore a more permanent option. But the 38-year-old is also among the favourites to remain in post for the longer-term, with only four names ahead of him according to Sky Bet (odds accurate at the time of writing).
And a little further down the list is another Leeds-linked man, with one of Jesse Marsch’s former Elland Road assistants linked. Scroll down to see who is in line to take over at the Swansea.com Stadium.