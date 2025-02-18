Swansea City next manager odds: Former Leeds United man and Jesse Marsch assistant among favourites

Leeds United will likely host a Swansea City side under new management next month.

Two former Leeds United employees are among the long list of possible candidates to take charge of Swansea City, according to the bookmakers’ odds. The Championship strugglers sacked Luke Williams on Monday evening with six defeats in seven leaving them 17th in the Championship.

Former Leeds defender Alan Sheehan was Williams’ assistant and will now take interim charge of Swansea as club chiefs explore a more permanent option. But the 38-year-old is also among the favourites to remain in post for the longer-term, with only four names ahead of him according to Sky Bet (odds accurate at the time of writing).

And a little further down the list is another Leeds-linked man, with one of Jesse Marsch’s former Elland Road assistants linked. Scroll down to see who is in line to take over at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The former England defender is still waiting for his first role as the number one having coached with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Leicester.

1. John Terry - 50/1

The former England defender is still waiting for his first role as the number one having coached with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Leicester. Photo: Clive Rose

Enjoyed two decent years in the Swansea dugout between 2019 and 2021 before moving to Nottingham Forest. Sacked by Leicester in November.

2. Steve Cooper - 20/1

Enjoyed two decent years in the Swansea dugout between 2019 and 2021 before moving to Nottingham Forest. Sacked by Leicester in November. Photo: Getty Images

Left Everton in January after two years. Previous spells at Watford and Burnley have involved Championship football.

3. Sean Dyche - 20/1

Left Everton in January after two years. Previous spells at Watford and Burnley have involved Championship football. | Getty Images

Out of work since leaving Preston North End following their opening-weekend defeat against Sheffield United.

4. Ryan Lowe - 20/1

Out of work since leaving Preston North End following their opening-weekend defeat against Sheffield United. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Yet to manage at Championship level but has EFL experience with Port Vale and Northampton Town. Most recently in charge of the Welsh national team.

5. Rob Page - 20/1

Yet to manage at Championship level but has EFL experience with Port Vale and Northampton Town. Most recently in charge of the Welsh national team. Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Only ever managed in Germany and was most recently sacked by Hoffenheim in November.

6. Pellegrino Matarazzo - 20/1

Only ever managed in Germany and was most recently sacked by Hoffenheim in November. | Getty Images

