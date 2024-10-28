Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United had to settle for a point from Saturday’s Championship clash at Bristol City - but what did the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate including a re-emerging Whites rock but player’s poor display and Daniel Farke comment.

NEIL GREWER

This was a frustrating and disappointing game in which Leeds United were the better team, but they failed to create any clear-cut chances.

The first half saw both teams have spells of possession without resulting in chance creation, whilst Leeds upped the ante in the second half but with no end product. Bristol City seemed happy with a point, to maintain their unbeaten home record.

Junior Firpo’s suspension gave Sam Byram a chance at left-back and while he was solid in defence, his inability or unwillingness to cross with his left foot reduced Leeds’ creativity on the day.

The two centre-backs were excellent – stopping Bristol attacks and using the ball well, without being severely tested. Illan Meslier was also not tested by any shots but dealt well with several crosses.

Up front, Joel Piroe had a poor game while Willy Gnonto and Dan James squandered half chances. So a clean sheet and a creditable away draw, that goes some way to tempering the disappointment of not winning. Let’s hope Daniel Farke is correct in his comment that the team with the best defence always get promoted.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

KEITH INGHAM

Back-to-back wins, travelling to a team you’ve beaten in the last four visits...what could go wrong? Pretty much everything, the pomp that brushed Sheffield United away was absent as Leeds settled for a point at Ashton Gate.

In a pretty uninspiring first half, Dan James missed a one-on-one chance when set up by Willy Gnonto. Gnonto also had a shot that was well saved while Jayden Bogle also hit the side netting. City offered little in response.

In the second half, Gnonto was found by James but his shot towards the goal was cleared off the line by a City defender. Joel Piroe found Brenden Aaronson but the midfielder pulled his shot wide of the post.

Farke was happy with the display but not the finishing as Leeds mustered 17 shots but only five were on target. Sunderland won 2-0 to stay top and Burnley dropped two points - surprisingly held by QPR at home. Leeds are third after 12 games.

Hopefully, a week of some training and a bit of rest will have the desired effect when Plymouth visit Beeston next Saturday. Leeds will be without Bogle who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking at Bristol City.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon - starting to be the ‘rock’ he was last season.

ANDY RHODES

After the Sunderland fiasco and the international break, Leeds responded in the best possible way by beating Sheffield United and Watford. The performance in the second of those two games was perhaps most suspect and shaky but, as all good teams do, Leeds got the job done. Against Bristol City, the performance was missing again.

The match stats would tell you that Leeds were dominant but it was a story of missed chances and lacking a cutting edge. Who can blame them? Daniel Farke’s squad has been hit by several key injuries.

Despite this, Leeds are unbeaten in seven games and, with only three more matches to come before the next international break, Farke could have his eye on an extended run. There’s no doubt that United still possess some serious quality within their somewhat limited ranks.

If Farke can continue to get a tune out of his thinning squad there’s no reason why the Whites can’t keep pace with Sunderland at the top of the table.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.

DAVID WATKINS

A point away from home is always a decent return, especially at a place like Ashton Gate where Bristol City have a terrific unbeaten run now stretching to 11 league games. Having said that, I’m sure the main feeling Daniel Farke will have after this one is disappointment.

Yet again, Leeds were the dominant force – almost 70 per cent possession, 17 shots to four for the home side and four decent saves by their keeper with Illan Meslier untroubled.

The Achilles heel again was the lack of a clinical final pass or finish when close to goal. After the game, Daniel Farke commented that it is an “ongoing problem”.

This time the best chances came for Dan James, who couldn’t tuck away a low Willy Gnonto cross at the end of the first half, and then the pair combined the other way round early in the second – this time Willy failing to convert another golden opportunity with a defender able to scoop the ball away from the line.

Brenden Aaronson and Mateo Joseph will also be disappointed by good chances they couldn’t convert. So, a point away from home, but it’s hard to ignore the fact it could, perhaps should, have been more.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United had to be content to share the spoils with hosts Bristol City, who chalked up their seventh draw of the season. As expected, the Whites dominated the game in all meaningful areas but could not find the back of the net.

Willy Gnonto, Joe Rothwell and Dan James came very close in the first half in a game that was almost completely lacking in drama. In the second period, Gnonto had a good effort cleared off the line by Zak Vyner with James going close again.

The best chance fell to Mateo Joseph who could not direct his header out of the reach of Robins keeper Max O’Leary.

As the game headed towards its conclusion, it proved to be goalless and frustrating for United, unlike their opponents who seemed content with a draw.

It was an opportunity missed as Bristol City seemed unlikely to have the ability to come back from going a goal behind.

On the positive side, another clean sheet was recorded, defeat was avoided, and the Whites live to fight another day.

Man of the match: Ao ‘Tidy’ Tanaka.