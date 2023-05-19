Leeds United are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season with just two games left to play.

As preparations ramp up for this weekend, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie claim

Weston McKennie has been tipped to move on from Leeds after this season by journalist Dean Jones.

“I don’t think McKennie will be at Leeds next season,” Jones told GiveMeSport. “We have to understand like McKennie has had a really, really weird time since coming into the club and he probably needs a bit of breathing space. He’s played under four different managers in four months since signing.

“That means he’s had four different types of football, four different sets of messages over what his role is supposed to be in that team, all while trying to adapt to the Premier League for the first time.”

Kristensen admission

Leeds star Rasmus Kristensen says he would like to make the move back to Midtjylland at some point during his career.

“Leeds is a great place and a good club. Right now, we feel the pressure, but it is part of being in this world. It hasn’t fully dawned on me either, all that I’ve achieved,” he told the Midtjylland website. “Playing in the Premier League has always been somewhat unrealistic.”

“Now I want to see how far I can push it, and then I will hopefully go home to Midtjylland one day, if I am still welcome at that time.