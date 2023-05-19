Leeds United have just two games remaining to secure their status as a Premier League club, starting this Sunday against Europa Conference League finalists West Ham.

The Whites currently sit 18th but are within touching distance of Everton and Nottingham Forest ahead of the weekend’s matches. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other news stories making headlines in the background across the top flight and the English Football League.

Sam Allardyce will do everything he can to stop the Yorkshire club dropping down to the Championship where they could find one of their former players in the opposition dugout next season. Elsewhere, Brentford look to be stepping up their interest in a striker who has also been linked with United after the news surrounding Ivan Toney’s ban. Here are the Leeds United morning news headlines on Friday, May 19:

Former Leeds United player ‘under serious consideration’ for Cardiff City role

According to Wales Online, Steve Morrison is ‘under serious consideration’ to once again become the manager of EFL Championship side Cardiff City. The 39-year old, who turned out for Leeds as a player between 2013 and 2015, left the Bluebirds in September when the club were in 18th position in the Championship table.

Mark Hudson was placed in charge followed by Sabri Lamouchi who eventually secured safety in the second tier for the Welsh side. Despite starting last season poorly the former Wales international fared much better the previous year in the job and even won the EFL Championship Manager of the Year award for March 2022.

Brentford ready to ‘step up’ interest in Leeds United linked forward

Per a report from TalkSPORT, Brentford are ready to step up their interest in Coventry goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish forward has been linked with Leeds United as well as several other Premier League clubs in recent months due to his standout season in the EFL Championship.

