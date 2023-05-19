Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Leeds United news as former Whites man ‘under serious consideration’ for Cardiff City job

Your Leeds United morning headlines as a ex-Norwich City, Millwall and Elland Road player looks set for a return to management in the EFL championship.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 19th May 2023, 08:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 08:10 BST

Leeds United have just two games remaining to secure their status as a Premier League club, starting this Sunday against Europa Conference League finalists West Ham.

The Whites currently sit 18th but are within touching distance of Everton and Nottingham Forest ahead of the weekend’s matches. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other news stories making headlines in the background across the top flight and the English Football League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Allardyce will do everything he can to stop the Yorkshire club dropping down to the Championship where they could find one of their former players in the opposition dugout next season. Elsewhere, Brentford look to be stepping up their interest in a striker who has also been linked with United after the news surrounding Ivan Toney’s ban. Here are the Leeds United morning news headlines on Friday, May 19:

Former Leeds United player ‘under serious consideration’ for Cardiff City role

According to Wales Online, Steve Morrison is ‘under serious consideration’ to once again become the manager of EFL Championship side Cardiff City. The 39-year old, who turned out for Leeds as a player between 2013 and 2015, left the Bluebirds in September when the club were in 18th position in the Championship table.

Mark Hudson was placed in charge followed by Sabri Lamouchi who eventually secured safety in the second tier for the Welsh side. Despite starting last season poorly the former Wales international fared much better the previous year in the job and even won the EFL Championship Manager of the Year award for March 2022.

Brentford ready to ‘step up’ interest in Leeds United linked forward

Per a report from TalkSPORT, Brentford are ready to step up their interest in Coventry goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish forward has been linked with Leeds United as well as several other Premier League clubs in recent months due to his standout season in the EFL Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is reported that Ivan Toney’s eight month long ban for betting breaches has resulted in the Bees adding more priority to recruiting a new striker. Gyokeres is said to have been on their radar for ‘multiple’ transfer windows.

Related topics:Cardiff CityMillwallElland RoadEFL