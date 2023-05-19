The Whites will be without the left-back for the penultimate game of the season after a red card last weekend in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United. Firpo’s foul on a clean-through Anthony Gordon saw him receive his marching orders having earlier survived a VAR check on a studs-up challenge.

He won’t be the only player from Allardyce’s squad for the Newcastle clash to miss out in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's only Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra [still out],” said the manager.

"Liam Cooper is back in training and [Marc] Roca has a patellar tendon injury.”

It is Firpo’s absence that has prompted thoughts of a change in formation for this game. Allardyce has Pascal Struijk in reserve, who has featured at left-back this season but is a centre-half by trade. Max Wober could also play on the left side of the defence. The Austrian was signed for the left-back role in January but has featured almost exclusively in central defence and did so again last weekend. The return of Cooper from his recent knock might free Wober up to move to the outside.

“We've been talking about that in terms of who do we fit into that position or do we perhaps change the system to a different way of playing,” said Allardyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to look at what West Ham did last night, last week, and look at what players we have available and pick a system to suit our team that's available.”

CONSIDERING CHANGE - Leeds United could play in a different formation at West Ham United on Sunday according to Sam Allardyce, with Junior Firpo out suspended. Pic: Getty

Adam Forshaw remains vital to Allardyce’s plans but according to the manager the midfielder’s minutes still have to be carefully managed to get the most out of him and protect him from injury. A hip problem kept Forshaw out of almost two full years of action and he required another lengthy period of rehab from a similar issue after the Christmas period. Last weekend, Allardyce brought him off the bench at half-time and his presence helped to change the flow of the game.

“It’s his body, his career and we have to handle him with a little bit of care,” said Allardyce.