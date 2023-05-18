West Ham v Leeds United: Sam Allardyce press conference live, team news and injuries updates
Leeds United are heading for West Ham in desperate need of points for Premier League survival and Whites boss Sam Allardyce is holding his pre-match press conference today.
Leeds picked up their first point under new boss Allardyce in last weekend’s hosting of highflying Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw. But time is running out for the relegation-threatened Whites who remain third-bottom and still a point adrift of safety with just two games left.
Leeds are still one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and three adrift of fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest who both play before Leeds on Saturday afternoon and evening respectively. Everton visit Wolves in a 3pm kick-off before Forest take on Arsenal at the City Ground at 5.30pm. Leeds will then lock horns with the Irons the following day in a 1.30pm start at the London Stadium.
Ahead of the game, Allardyce will be speaking to the media at 9am from Thorp Arch this morning and we will bring you all of the main news including the latest injuries updates here followed by a full transcribe of every word from United’s 68-year-old manager.
Are there advantages or disadvantages in playing after your big rivals down there?
“I think one of the one of the biggest researches we did when we played in Europe was that the Sunday game after the Thursday night and how many teams struggle to get a result and and I think that that’s obviously the case for teams with slightly less a squad than the big boys. So when a Man City plays in the Champions League, who are used to playing in the Champions League and have the squad of 24 international players, it’s not as greater concern to them. But when you have a lesser squad, talented but not quite as talented as them, it always became a factor on how the aftermath of a Thursday night game and playing the Sunday after Europa Cup or Europa League, whatever it’s called now was a worry for me as a manager and a concern. The fact that West Ham lost to Brentford will be a concern for David. That’s why I don’t think he’ll make as many changes as he did in the Brentford game. Beacuse he will want to win.”
What are you seeing in the players?
“I think confidence has grown. I think application has got better. We could be better in possession. We have talked about being calmer on the ball.”
On the last two games - good opportunities?
“I think we have to try and find out what we are going to do against West Ham. We are going to have to test them as early as we can by the way that we play. We have to see whether there is any legacy from Thursday night and take advantage of that. We have to make sure we are in a position to win it.”
Why are these mistakes happening?
“It is pressure. We all make mistakes but it’s how costly they are and there’s only one player who can make fewer mistakes and that’s the goalkeeper. As a centre half you live on the edge all the time.”
On the errors of late
“Those avoidable ones are the most disappointing for me. It’s probably hardest for the centre halves here. I was a centre half and I talk about it all the time and how important they are. “
On Forshaw
“It’s just his body and his career and the fact that we have to handle that with a little bit of care. He’s a vital part of what’s going to happen on Sunday and if he gets on the pitch hopefully he can stay on as long as possible as he’s a vital part of the midfield.”
On the intensity - can you alter that at this stage?
“It’s easy if you switch your mind on the right way.”
On Rutter
“I don’t know to be honest, I have seen him play twice. It’s a next season scenario for him. He came in January with such a heavy price on his shoulders. Next season would be the big test for him because the whole of the Premier League demands a lot more than ability.”
On West Ham game
“I had to flick between that and Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough, I had West Ham recorded anyway. I was enthralled a bit about what was happening at Sheffield Wednesday.”