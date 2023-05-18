West Ham v Leeds United: Sam Allardyce press conference live, team news and injuries updates

“I think one of the one of the biggest researches we did when we played in Europe was that the Sunday game after the Thursday night and how many teams struggle to get a result and and I think that that’s obviously the case for teams with slightly less a squad than the big boys. So when a Man City plays in the Champions League, who are used to playing in the Champions League and have the squad of 24 international players, it’s not as greater concern to them. But when you have a lesser squad, talented but not quite as talented as them, it always became a factor on how the aftermath of a Thursday night game and playing the Sunday after Europa Cup or Europa League, whatever it’s called now was a worry for me as a manager and a concern. The fact that West Ham lost to Brentford will be a concern for David. That’s why I don’t think he’ll make as many changes as he did in the Brentford game. Beacuse he will want to win.”