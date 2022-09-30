Steven Gerrard has confirmed Aston Villa will be without four key players this weekend at Elland Road.

Gerrard’s men have a point fewer than Leeds, and that’s despite playing a game less.

Though, injuries have not helped their case, with Villa losing big-money signing Diego Carlos to a long-term injury just two games.

And the former Sevilla defender is not the only absentee, even with the international break providing opportunity for recovery, at least for some.

On the flip side, the break proved a little problematic for Villa in that full-back Lucas Digne picked up an injury while on duty with France.

Speaking ahead of Villa’s trip to Elland Road to take on the Whites, Gerrard detailed his side’s injury situation, confirming the four absentees.

“Boubacar Kamara’s knee injury will keep him out until after the World Cup,” said Gerrard in his pre-match press conference.

“Lucas Digne will be missing in the short term and it’s an injury we’ll have to assess every so often to see if there’s any healing. His problem is in the heel area.

Diego Carlos will miss the rest of the seasonD

“It’s very difficult to put a timescale or a return to action date on that because it’s quite an unusual injury, like a stress response, so we’ll keep revisiting that.

“It’s one that you’ll have to keep revisiting, whether it’s slow or quick and we can get him back. He’ll certainly be missing for a few weeks.

“Matty Cash will return to full training on Monday. He’s just done partial training this morning. He’s excited and he’s ready to go, Matty. Cameron (Archer) will come back into the squad this weekend.