The pair, along with Whites CEO Angus Kinnear, addressed the situation during a visit to a Leeds restaurant and Marsch reminded the Spaniard of a promise he elicited from him prior to working together.

"Angus, Victor and I had a dinner plan, which we do once every sixy weeks," said the American.

"We went to Iberica, which I thought was a perfect place for Victor to tell us that he was leaving like a final dinner, but fortunately that was not the case. But we talked very openly about it.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch and director of football instrumental in the American's arrival Victor Orta celebrate Premier League survival last season (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was a little bit of a funny conversation because one of the things between Victor and I, I basically made him promise that he was going to stay with me if I came here, before I came.

"And I said but if you get an opportunity to go to a place like Chelsea, obviously with your family, with your family situation, I understand you have to consider it and in the end he has to make a decision for what's best for him and his family."

Marsch is confident, however, that Orta is more than content with his lot at Leeds.

He hopes their working relationship will continue.

"I know how much he loves Leeds United, I know how much he loves working with me and with Angus and what we do here with Andrea [Radrizzani, majority owner] and everything.

"I'm hopeful that he will stay. That's what I'm hopeful for.

"Yeah, Chelsea I mean, listen, I'm not surprised that he's been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say that he is very happy here.

"And I'm hopeful that he stays obviously because of the relationship I have with him and the expertise and hard work that he puts in to building this club.

"It's the same for everybody in this business, things come up. People have opportunities, we have contractual obligations and people have to think about what's best in their lives, in their personal lives, professional lives, what their contract says it means and then what the opportunities are and then everyone has to find ways to move forward in the best interest for themselves."

As for Marsch himself, the head coach has never been happier in a job and insists he would turn down any other job.

"I can say that the togetherness here the commitment here from everyone involved is at the highest level I've ever seen," he said.

"I mean, so much so for me, I don't want to leave you know, if I got an offer to go anywhere in the world right now to coach football, I wouldn't leave this spot.

