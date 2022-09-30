Southgate left in-form Jack Harrison out of his most recent England group, but showed he was willing to call up players with no prior Three Lions experience with his selection of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Harrison has enjoyed a fruitful 2022, and has started the new season well, registering assists in each of Leeds’ first three matches.

The 25-year-old is an outside bet for an England call-up ahead of the FIFA World Cup in two months, but Marsch believes Harrison could make a material impact on the Three Lions group, as well as acclimatising to the off-field atmosphere at St George’s Park.

"Jack is the type of guy that he comes every day, whether he's disappointed whether he's proud in a moment and gives absolutely everything he has to himself, to the team, to everything he does and he's a pleasure to work with,” Marsch began.

“So, I would urge Gareth to – I think he knows Jack already – but if he needs a guy in the squad that he could count on at any moment, to do whatever it takes and would also support the entire team to do well in every moment, regardless of whether he's playing or not, Jack is that guy.

"It's a pleasure to have him here [at Leeds] and I think he's a great player,” the American coach added.

Since arriving at Elland Road, Marsch has repeatedly sung the praises of former loanee and MLS draft pick Harrison.